IOI Token Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $670,315.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

