Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Up 6.3%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.81. 21,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 437,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Iridium Communications by 45.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 30.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

