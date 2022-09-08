iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.87 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

