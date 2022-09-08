iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,590,000 after buying an additional 768,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,638. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.