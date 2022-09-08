iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Cut by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 742,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.