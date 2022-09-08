iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5,745.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

