iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 322,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 225,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.