iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,153 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.