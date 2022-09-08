iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,520 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

