iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is ERn Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,315 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.