iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.10. 242,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 148,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
