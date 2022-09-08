iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 4.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,682 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

