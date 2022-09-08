iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.