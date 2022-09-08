iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,168 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $120,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

