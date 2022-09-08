iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

