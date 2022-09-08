iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.88. 108,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

