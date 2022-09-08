iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,297,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $82.71 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

