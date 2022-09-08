iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 3.5%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
