IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 38,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,445,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

