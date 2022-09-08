Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.
JXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.
Jackson Financial stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
