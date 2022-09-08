Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $58,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

