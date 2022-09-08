Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Buy

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.43% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

