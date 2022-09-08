John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 52,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Amundi grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 136,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 37.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after acquiring an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

