John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
NYSE JHI opened at $13.66 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.