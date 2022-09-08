John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

NYSE JHI opened at $13.66 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust ( NYSE:JHI Get Rating ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

