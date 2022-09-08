John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.69.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $40,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

