John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of WLY opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

