JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 7,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,500. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

