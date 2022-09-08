JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Neutral

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after purchasing an additional 492,835 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.