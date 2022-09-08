JUST (JST) Price Down 2.2% This Week

JUST (JST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. JUST has a total market cap of $235.91 million and $47.01 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030234 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004162 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000165 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

