Kadena Market Cap Hits $296.64 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00007754 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $296.64 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

