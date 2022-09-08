Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Lazydays accounts for 5.0% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lazydays worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lazydays by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Lazydays news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lazydays news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,085. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

