Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.20

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.20 and traded as low as $31.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 931 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

