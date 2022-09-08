KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.65% of KBR worth $126,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

