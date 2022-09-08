Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.04 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $134.44 million and $3.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

