KEMPER Corp Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

KEMPER Corp lowered its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457,359 shares during the period. Horace Mann Educators makes up 0.2% of KEMPER Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

