Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.