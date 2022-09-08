KickToken Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $817,983.22 and approximately $164,019.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

