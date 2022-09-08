Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 2.8 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

