Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
