Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 126.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 54.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 70.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

