Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 2,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

