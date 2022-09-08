Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 11,294 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

