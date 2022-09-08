Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 14,001 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMXF. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

DMXF traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,467. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

