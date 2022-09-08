Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 14,975 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

