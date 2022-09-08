Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
