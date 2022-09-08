Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $84,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.01. 118,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

