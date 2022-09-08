Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

