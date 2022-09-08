Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Up 0.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.09 ($9.27) and last traded at €8.97 ($9.15). 124,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.91 ($9.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KCO. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.32.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

