Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 11.6 %
NYSE KFY opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
