Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 11.6 %

NYSE KFY opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.