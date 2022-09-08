Lambda Tops One Day Trading Volume of $448,688.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $448,688.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

