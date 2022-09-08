Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LGI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

