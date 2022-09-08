Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LGI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
